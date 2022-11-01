New potentially hazardous asteroid discovered

It was found along with two other near-Earth asteroids using a high-tech instrument on the Victor M Blanco telescope in Chile that was originally developed to study dark matter.

"2022 AP7 crosses Earth's orbit, which makes it a potentially hazardous asteroid, but it currently does not now or anytime in the future have a trajectory that will have it collide with the Earth," said lead author of the findings, astronomer Scott Sheppard of the Carnegie Institution for Science.

The potential threat comes from the fact that like any orbiting object, its trajectory will be slowly modified due to myriad gravitational forces, notably by planets. Forecasts are therefore difficult on the very long term.