Bangladesh 65th in cyber security index, China 80th: NCSI

Bangladesh has risen from 73rd to 65th place in the global cyber security index compiled by the UK-based National Cyber Security Index (NCSI), reports BSS.

The index was compiled by the NCSI to assess the countries’ preparedness for basic cyber-attacks and their efforts in managing cyber-crime and major crises, said a release.

The five-step indicators based on which the ranks are given, are: National Cyber Threat Identification, National Cyber Security System and Capability Identification, Selection of Important and Measurable Issues, Cyber Security Indicators and Development of Cyber Security Indicators.

According to the index published on the NCSI website, Greece is in the first position with a score of 96.10, said the release.