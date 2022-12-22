Chile's ALMA observatory resumes work after cyberattack

The cyberattack forced the suspension of astronomical observations, left the observatory with limited email services, and its website offline.

"The computing staff took immediate countermeasures to avoid loss and damage to scientific data and IT infrastructure," said the ALMA statement, which made no mention of the author of the attack.

The incident is being investigated by Chilean police.

"It has been an enormous challenge to rebuild our systems to return to observing securely," Dougherty added.