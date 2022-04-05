Birds are more colourful closer to the equator, study proves

Since then, scientists have suspected that the colour patterns of animals varied according to their latitude.

Aiming to finally prove the hypothesis, biologists from the University of Sheffield studied more than 4,500 species of passerine birds -- songbirds such as wrens, sparrows and blackbirds -- throughout the world.

The scientists took three photographs of the plumage of the adult birds from the collection of the Natural History Museum in Tring, Britain.

Then using deep learning -- an artificial intelligence technique -- to extract data from the photograph's pixels, they identified the colour at 1,500 different parts of the plumage of each bird.

The scientists then ranked the birds by colourfulness and compared it to where they came from.

The results, published in the journal Nature Ecology and Evolution, proved Darwin and others right that birds are brighter closer to the equator -- and become duller the farther they get from it.