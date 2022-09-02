NASA readies for Saturday Moon rocket launch attempt

“The weather looks good,” and isn’t expected to be a “showstopper,” forecast analyst Melody Lovin said at a press conference.

NASA has also been working to correct the technical difficulties that lead to the last-minute delay of the launch during its originally scheduled window Monday.

At first, it seemed that one of the rocket’s four main engines was too hot, though it turned out just to be a reading from a “bad sensor,” the rocket’s program manager John Honeycutt said Thursday.

In the future, the incorrect information will simply be ignored.

Then a fuel tank leak had to be patched.

“We were able to find what we believe is the source of the leak and correct that,” launch director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson said.