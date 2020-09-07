Coronavirus mutation rate faster in Bangladesh than global average: BCSIR

Coronavirus mutation rate in Bangladesh is faster than the global average and virus is changing rapidly, according to a study by Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (BCSIR).

It found the coronavirus mutation rate in the world at 7.23 per cent, while the rate in Bangladesh is 12.6 per cent.

This information was given by a research team of the Genomic Research Laboratory of BCSIR. The observation was made at a press conference on Sunday morning.

The study result was based on data of 263 cases of genome sequencing. The samples were collected between 7 May and 31 July.