Russia, NASA agree to continue joint ISS flights until 2025

“An agreement was reached to continue cross-flights until 2025 inclusive,” Roscosmos said in a press release.

The decision was taken “to maintain the reliability of the ISS as a whole,” it added.

It also aims “to guarantee the presence of at least one representative of Roscosmos on the Russian segment and the presence of at least one representative of NASA on the American segment.”

The ISS was launched in 1998 at a time of increased US-Russia cooperation following the Cold War “Space Race.”