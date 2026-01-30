Professor Mahbub Majumdar becomes first Bangladeshi to receive Spirit of Salam Award

Professor Mahbubul Alam Majumdar, Dean of the School of Data and Sciences and the Department of Computer Science and Engineering at BRAC University, has become the first Bangladeshi to receive the prestigious Spirit of Salam Award.

The International Centre for Theoretical Physics (ICTP) announced his name on Thursday, marking the birth anniversary of Nobel laureate Abdus Salam.

Although the Spirit of Salam Award has been conferred since 2013–14 to honour individuals for outstanding contributions to science-related endeavours, this is the first time the accolade has been awarded to a Bangladeshi.