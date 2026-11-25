A quasar, one of the universe's most energetic and luminous objects, is the enormously bright core of a galaxy, powered by a central supermassive black hole. Astronomers have now found the oldest-known quasar, one that formed so early in cosmic history that they are still trying to decipher how it happened.

They identified a quasar dating to more than 13.1 billion years ago when the cosmos was less than 5 per cent of its current age, some 630 million years after the Big Bang event that initiated the universe. The quasar dates to 40 million years earlier than the previous record holder, disclosed in July.

"I think it adds to the evidence that some objects in the early universe developed remarkably quickly. Just 630 million years after the Big Bang, this black hole had already grown to about 360 million times the mass of the sun and was shining as a quasar," said astronomer Julien Wolf of the European Southern Observatory in Germany, lead author of the research published in the journal Astronomy and Astrophysics.