NASA study shows how satellite 'light pollution' hinders space telescopes

An exponential increase in the number of satellites placed in low-Earth orbit has brought advances in telecommunications including broadband access in rural and remote areas worldwide. It also has caused a surge in light pollution in space that imperils the work done by orbiting astronomical observatories.

A new NASA-led study focusing on four space telescopes - two currently operational and two planned - estimates that a large percentage of images obtained by these observatories over the next decade could be tainted by light emitted or reflected by satellites sharing their low-Earth orbit.

The researchers calculated that about 40 per cent of images taken by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope and about 96 per cent of those taken by the US space agency's SPHEREx observatory could be contaminated by light from satellites. They also calculated that about 96 per cent of images from the European Space Agency's planned ARRAKIHS observatory and China's planned Xuntian telescope could be similarly affected.