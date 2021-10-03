Europe-Japan space mission captures images of Mercury

The European-Japanese BepiColombo spacecraft sent back its first images of Mercury, the nearest planet to the Sun, the European Space Agency said Saturday.

The images were obtained almost three years after the unmanned mission vessel was launched aboard an Ariane 5 Rocket.

The cameras attached the BepiColombo provided black-and-white images, the ESA said in a statement.

But as the spacecraft arrived on the night side of the planet, conditions were ‘not ideal’ for taking images at its closest approach to the planet, an altitude of 199 kilometres, so the closest was from about 1,000 km.

The region shown is part of Mercury's northern hemisphere, including large craters and an area flooded by lava billions of years ago.