Exposure to metals during pregnancy may affect baby’s health

IANS
New York
default-image

Exposure to metals such as nickel, arsenic, cobalt and lead may disrupt a woman’s hormones during pregnancy which may lead to children’s later health and disease risks, says a new study.

Exposure to metals has been associated with problems at birth such as pre-term birth and low birth weight in babies, and pre-eclampsia in women.

However, little is known about how metals exposure can lead to such problems.

A delicate hormonal balance orchestrates pregnancy from conception to delivery and perturbations of this balance may negatively impact both mother and foetus
Zorimar Rivera-Nunez, Lead Author and Assistant Professor at the Rutgers University, US

This new research, published in the journal Environment International, shows that some metals may disrupt the endocrine system, which is responsible for regulating our body’s hormones.

Advertisement

These disruptions may contribute to children’s later health and disease risks.

“A delicate hormonal balance orchestrates pregnancy from conception to delivery and perturbations of this balance may negatively impact both mother and foetus,” said lead author Zorimar Rivera-Nunez, Assistant Professor at the Rutgers University in the US.

The researchers analysed blood and urine samples from 815 women enrolled in the Puerto Rico Test site for Exploring Contamination Threats (PROTECT) study.

Initiated in 2010, PROTECT is an ongoing prospective birth cohort studying environmental exposures in pregnant women and their children around the northern karst zone, which include urban and mountainous rural areas of Puerto Rico.

Advertisement

They found that metals can act as endocrine disruptors by altering prenatal hormone concentrations during pregnancy. This disruption may depend on when in the pregnancy the mother was exposed.

Among pregnant women, metal exposure is higher in those living in Puerto Rico than in those in the continental United States.

“This is important because, compared to the US overall, women in Puerto Rico have significantly higher rates of preterm birth (nearly 12 per cent) and other adverse birth outcomes,” Rivera-Nunez said.

More News

Chinese spacecraft returns to Earth with Moon rocks

Researchers work next to Chang'e-5 lunar return capsule carrying moon samples, after it landed in northern China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, on 17 December 2020

Astronomer discovers rare comet during total solar eclipse

The LASCO C2 camera on the ESA/NASA SOHO observatory shows comet C/2020 X3 (SOHO) in the bottom left-hand corner

Russia successfully launches rocket with 36 satellites

A Soyuz-2.1b rocket booster carrying the satellites of British firm OneWeb blasts off from a launch pad at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Amur Region, Russia on 18 December 2020

New study strongly suggests COVID-19 enters brain

New study strongly suggests COVID-19 enters brain