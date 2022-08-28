Air pollution linked to heart attacks in non-smokers: Research

According to research, regular smokers, who already inhale smoke, were unaffected by unclean air, indicating a causal relationship between air pollution and heart attacks.

Study author Insa de Buhr-Stockburger of Berlin Brandenburg Myocardial Infarction Registry (B2HIR), Germany said: "The correlation between air pollution and heart attacks in our study was absent in smokers. This may indicate that bad air can actually cause heart attacks since smokers, who are continuously self-intoxicating with air pollutants, seem less affected by additional external pollutants."

This study investigated the associations of nitric oxide, particulate matter with a diameter less than 10 um (PM10), and weather with the incidence of myocardial infarction in Berlin. Nitric oxide originates from combustion at high temperatures, in particular from diesel vehicles. Combustion is also a source of PM10, along with abrasion from brakes and tyres, and dust.