Five things to know about Gagarin’s journey to space

Sixty years ago on Monday cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first person in space, securing victory for Moscow in its race with Washington and marking a new chapter in the history of space exploration.

Decades later, his journey has become shrouded in myth after many details about the historic mission were for years kept secret by the Soviets.

Here are five things to know about Gagarin’s legendary flight:

‘Let’s go!’

A trained steel worker turned military pilot, Gagarin was selected from thousands of candidates to undergo the rigorous training required for a space flight.

Apart from showing excellent results in his tests, Gagarin, then aged 27, also reportedly stood out by removing his shoes before entering the Vostok spacecraft designated for the mission, a custom in Russia when entering a home.

On 12 April 1961, as Gagarin’s flight took off from the Baikonur spaceport in Kazakhstan, he exclaimed his iconic catchphrase “Poekhali!”, or “Let’s go!” in Russian.