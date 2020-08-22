Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

In a warm shallow sea about 240 million years ago in what is now southwestern China, a large dolphin-like marine reptile attacked and swallowed an almost equally big lizard-like marine reptile in a savage encounter that left both beasts dead.

Scientists on Thursday described a fossil unearthed in China's Guizhou Province that reveals this Triassic Period drama in exceptional detail and changes the understanding of "megapredation" in prehistoric seas.

While it long has been presumed that large apex predators preyed upon other big animals - megapredation is defined as feeding on prey of human size or larger - the Chinese fossil represents the first direct evidence of it, as demonstrated by a prehistoric animal's stomach contents.