Fully vaccinated one-third as likely to get Covid: England study

Fully vaccinated people in England were one-third as likely to test positive for Covid-19, according to an ongoing survey of the population released on Wednesday.

The latest findings, from a long-running study by scientists at Imperial College London and market research company Ipsos MORI, were based on 98,233 swabs taken between 24 June and 12 July.

They showed one in 160 people infected with coronavirus, with a prevalence rate of 1.21 per cent for unvaccinated respondents and 0.40 per cent for those fully jabbed.