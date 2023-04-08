Small ears, frizzy hair and dry ear wax - the genetics of mammoths

The largest-ever genetic assessment of the woolly mammoth has yielded new insight into this elephant cousin - an icon of the Ice Age - including about its fluffy hair, small ears, cold tolerance, fat storage and even dry ear wax.

Researchers on Friday said they had analysed the genomes of 23 woolly mammoths - including 16 newly sequenced ones - based on remains preserved in Siberian permafrost. They then compared them to the genomes of 28 modern-day Asian and African elephants.

"The objective was to find those mutations that are present in all mammoths but not in any of the elephants - that is, the genetic adaptations exclusive to the woolly mammoth," said evolutionary geneticist David Díez-del-Molino of the Centre for Palaeogenetics in Stockholm, lead author of the study published in the journal Current Biology.