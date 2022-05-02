Gene mutations provide ‘precise’ head and neck cancer treatment targets: Study

The MAPK pathway is a “signalling hub” for cells important to the usual development of the head and neck region, and activating key pathway constituents, like the genes MAPK1 and HRAS, is known to drive the growth of a variety of cancers, said Vivian Wai Yan Lui, molecular pharmacologist and translational scientist at the Georgia Cancer Center and Medical College of Georgia and the paper’s corresponding author.

But the mutations in the genes in the MAPK pathway that enable tumour growth can also make it sensitive to drug therapy, said Lui. While a lot of discovery is still needed to find more mutations in the MAPK pathway and the drugs that target them, Lui said they are among the most logical treatment targets for this tough-to-treat cancer.

As she spoke, she was looking in her lab for drugs that kill head and neck primary tumours from patients, and at the genetics behind how they kill.

“It’s critical to the survival of cancer,” said Lui, and every cancer type likely has one or more drug-sensitising mutations that may vary in individuals depending on how they got cancer.

If these types of studies continue to find the methodology works, gene panels might need to be developed to expedite target discovery in this very heterogeneous cancer, the scientists wrote.