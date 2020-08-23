Gilead study: Remdesivir has marginal benefit for moderate COVID patients

Moderately ill COVID-19 patients saw their condition improve after a 5-day course of Gilead Sciences Inc's remdesivir, but a 10-day course did not show a benefit and the drug did not significantly shorten hospital stays, according to new data.

The 600-patient analysis, published on Friday by the Journal of the American Medical Association, found that moderately-ill patients treated with the antiviral drug for up to 5 days had significantly higher odds of improvement compared to patients given standard treatment. But researchers said the clinical importance of the benefit was uncertain.