IBM launches its most powerful quantum computer Osprey with 433 qubits

"As we push the limits of the size of the Osprey chip that we're announcing, if you look at it, it's really big already. Next year, 1000 is going to be very big," he said. "So after that, we have been designing and engineering the whole architecture for quantum computing based on modularity."

IBM is calling the modular system Quantum System Two.

"Quantum System Two is the first truly modular quantum computing system so that you can continue to scale to larger and larger systems over time," Gil told Reuters ahead of the IBM Quantum Summit this week. "Modularity means the chips themselves are going to have to be interconnected to one another."