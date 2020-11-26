Hepatitis C drug brings hope for dengue patients after Dhaka research

In a major breakthrough, researchers in Bangladesh have found that an existing medicine, Eltrombopag -- used to treat chronic immune thrombocytopenia or chronic hepatitis C infection -- could be repurposed to create the first drug treatment for the deadly dengue fever.

Some 390 million people contract dengue virus globally each year. While most patients experience fever or a mild form of the disease, a small percentage goes on to develop the potentially fatal dengue haemorrhagic fever (DHF), wherein blood leaks from ruptured blood vessels leading to dengue shock syndrome (DSS).

In its experiment, a team of 12 from Dhaka University and Dhaka Medical college administered a small dose (25 mg) of eltrombopag in 101 dengue patients and saw the success of the drug, a release by Dhaka University’s biochemistry and molecular biology department said.