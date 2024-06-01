IRC running pilot project on OpenAI-powered education chatbot 'aprendIA' in Bangladesh, other countries

When OpenAI released the consumer-focused ChatGPT in November 2022, it set off frenzied use of generative AI in daily tasks from writing to coding and became the fastest application to acquire 100 million users.

Recently, the company has courted large organizations to buy its ChatGPT enterprise product, which it plans to make a bigger part of its revenue stream.

The company also announced on Thursday a partnership with the International Rescue Committee (IRC).

OpenAI has granted $250,000 to the IRC, a New York-based nonprofit that helps those affected by humanitarian crises, such as the war in Ukraine.

The funds will go towards developing an education chatbot built on OpenAI technology to assist educators in crisis zones.