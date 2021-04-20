Huawei plans to launch 6G tech by 2030

Huawei's rotating chairman Eric Xu recently announced that the Chinese tech giant will launch its 6G networks by around 2030.
Xu made the remarks at Huawei Global Analysts Summit in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province.
To address the importance of 6G to the industry and individuals, Huawei is going to launch a special white paper on 6G that would provide the necessary details on the technology for industry regulators and players, said a news release issued on 20 April.
Xu said, “First, we are working with other players in the industry to define what 6G actually is. We want to discuss with businesses and consumers about what 6G will look like. Second, driven by our vision and the possible definition of 6G, we are also researching basic science and cutting-edge technologies, aiming to realize the 6G that we define together.”
Huawei has been operating in the Asia-Pacific region for over 20 years. Xu added,“ We can bring our advanced technologies and hands-on experience in digital transformation to every country in the region, including their industries, businesses, and governments.”
