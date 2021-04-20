Huawei plans to launch 6G tech by 2030

Huawei's rotating chairman Eric Xu recently announced that the Chinese tech giant will launch its 6G networks by around 2030.

Xu made the remarks at Huawei Global Analysts Summit in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province.

To address the importance of 6G to the industry and individuals, Huawei is going to launch a special white paper on 6G that would provide the necessary details on the technology for industry regulators and players, said a news release issued on 20 April.