Humans used chopping tools half million years ago: Study

Israeli and Italian researchers have discovered that early humans about half a million years ago used stone chopping tools to break animal bones and consume the bone marrow. Tel Aviv University (TAU) in central Israel informed this on Wednesday.

In their study, published in the journal ‘PLOS ONE’, researchers from TAU and the University of Rome, in collaboration with the University of Tubingen, Germany, found that the tools were used to break open bones of cattle, fallow deer and gazelles, and extract the nutritious high-calorie bone marrow, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Applying advanced scientific methods, the team unraveled the functions of 53 tools found at the prehistoric site of Revadim in southern Israel.