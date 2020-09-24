Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste

Rotten bananas? Mushy avocados? Pulped oranges? Talash Huijbers wants them all.

The 25-year-old is the founder of Insectipro, a Kenyan farm rearing black soldier fly larvae for animal feed. In the 10 days it takes for them to grow, the larvae need to be fed too - and fruit waste from factories and food markets in the capital Nairobi is just the thing.

"We take all the green waste in Nairobi and we turn it into something of high value, animal protein," said Huijbers at their farm in Limuru, 28 kilometers (17 miles) from Nairobi. "From waste to gold."