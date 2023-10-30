Putin aims to have Russian space station by 2027

Putin said Moscow’s decision to extend to 2028 its participation in the ISS, now 25 years old, was a temporary measure.

“As the resources of the International Space Station run out, we need not just one segment, but the entire station to be brought into service,” Putin was quoted as saying of the new Russian orbital station.

“And in 2027, The first segment should be place in orbit.”

He said the development of the station had to proceed “all in good time” or the Russian programme risked falling behind in terms of the development of manned space flight.

The new station, he said, had to “consider all advanced achievements of science and technology and have the potential to take on the tasks of the future”.