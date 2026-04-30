Trump says US has 'a shot' at crewed Moon landing before presidency ends

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he believes NASA has a good chance of returning astronauts to the Moon's surface before he leaves the White House at the start of 2029.

Asked if he thought the US space agency would achieve the goal during his second term, Trump said, "Oh, we have a shot at it."

"I mean, we don't like to say 'definitely,' because then you say, 'oh, we failed,'" he added.