Mixing Covishield, Covaxin provides better immunity: ICMR

Administering people a dose of Covishield, followed by Covaxin in the second dose is safe and improves immunity, according to a study by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) released on Sunday.

Covishield, developed by University of Oxford-Astrazeneca, is a viral vector vaccine that uses an adenovirus found in Chimpanzees, to deliver spike proteins and mount a tolerable immune response in response to a live virus, Covaxin, developed by the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech uses a similar inactive viral strain.