NASA scientists spot ‘unexpected’ carbon molecule in Titan’s atmosphere

NASA scientists have discovered a molecule in Saturn moon Titans atmosphere that has never been detected in any other atmosphere.

In fact, many chemists have probably barely heard of this molecule called cyclopropenylidene, or C3H2.

This simple carbon-based molecule may be a precursor to more complex compounds that could form or feed possible life on Titan, according to scientists.

Researchers found C3H2 by using a radio telescope observatory in northern Chile known as the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA), said a study published in the Astronomical Journal.