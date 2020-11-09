Netflix picks France to launch its first TV channel

The popular streaming service Netflix has announced its foray into real-time, scheduled programming with its first linear content TV channel in France.

Called ‘Direct’ and subscription-based, the channel will air French, international and US feature films and TV series that are available on the streaming platform, reports Variety.

The Netflix TV channel will initially be available in select areas in France, with plans to expand through December.

“The TV channel will only be accessible via the service’s web browser, unlike its streaming service, which is found on set-top boxes thanks to distribution deals with French telco groups such as Orange, Canal Plus and SFR”.