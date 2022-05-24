Physicists explain how type of aurora on Mars is formed

According to a new study at the University of Iowa, researchers have learned how a type of aurora on Mars is formed. The physicists reported discrete aurora form through the interaction of the solar wind and the crust in Mars’ southern hemisphere.

The findings of the research were published in the ‘Journal of Geophysical Research: Space Physics’.

In a new study, the physicists studied discrete aurora, a light-in-the-sky display that occurs mostly during the night in the red planet’s southern hemisphere.