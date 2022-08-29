NASA shoots for the Moon, on its way to Mars

NASA's most powerful rocket yet is set to blast off Monday on the maiden voyage of a mission to take humans back to the Moon, and eventually to Mars.

Fifty years after the last Apollo mission, the space program called Artemis is to get under way with the blast off of the uncrewed 322-foot (98-meter) Space Launch System (SLS) rocket at 8:33am (1233 GMT) from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Tens of thousands of people are on hand along the beaches of Florida to watch this launch that's been decades in the making. They include Vice President Kamala Harris.

Hotels around Cape Canaveral are booked solid with between 100,000 and 200,000 spectators expected to attend the launch.