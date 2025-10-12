New species of Jurassic 'sword dragon' found in UK

A skeleton found on Britain's Jurassic Coast has been identified as a new species of ichthyosaur, a type of prehistoric marine reptile that once ruled the seas, scientists said Friday.

Comparable in size to a dolphin, the ichthyosaur has been named Xiphodracon goldencapensis, or the "Sword Dragon of Dorset", after the English county where the near-complete skeleton was discovered.

It is "the only known example of its kind in existence and helps to fill an important gap in the evolutionary fossil record of ichthyosaurs", the University of Manchester said.

Ichthyosaur expert Dean Lomax, an honorary research fellow at the university, led the three-strong team of paleontologists who carried out the analysis.