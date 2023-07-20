Mammal bites dinosaur in 'once-in-a-lifetime' fossil find

A badger-like mammal was sinking its teeth into the ribs of a dinosaur three times its size when they were buried in volcanic ash 125 million years ago, capturing the pair in a deadly embrace.

The fight scene, preserved in a fossil discovered in China, suggests that small mammals preyed on the dinosaurs that ruled Earth during the Cretaceous period more than previously thought, scientists said on Tuesday.

Jordan Mallon, a palaeontologist at the Canadian Museum of Nature, told AFP that when he first saw the fossil "my eyes popped out of my head".