China's space station welcomed its first foreign lodger on Wednesday as a Pakistani astronaut boarded the Tiangong with his Shenzhou-24 mission crew, Beijing said.

China has poured billions into its space programme as it aims to land astronauts on the Moon before 2030, a race in which the United States is also competing with its Artemis programme.

The Shenzhou-24 crew's Long March 2-F rocket took off in a cloud of flames and smoke Wednesday morning from the Jiuquan launch centre in northwestern China under a pink sky, video from state broadcaster CCTV showed.