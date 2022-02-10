Research shows how Mars lost its oceans

“We were very surprised to see a particular behaviour that could explain a lot. The initially homogeneous Fe-S-H separated out into two distinct liquids with a level of complexity that has not been seen before under these kinds of pressures,” said Hirose. “One of the iron liquids was rich in sulphur, the other rich in hydrogen, and this is key to explaining the birth and eventually death of the magnetic field around Mars.”

The liquid iron-rich in hydrogen and poor in sulphur, being less dense, would have risen above the denser sulphur-rich, hydrogen-poor liquid iron, causing convection currents. These currents, similar to those on Earth, would have driven a magnetic field capable of maintaining hydrogen in an atmosphere around Mars, which in turn would have allowed water to exist as a liquid. However, it was not to last.

Unlike the Earth’s internal convection currents which are extremely long-lasting, once the two liquids had fully separated, there would have been no more currents to drive a magnetic field. And when that happened, hydrogen in the atmosphere was blown out to space by the solar wind, leading to the breakdown of water vapour and eventually the evaporation of the Martian oceans. And this would all have taken place about 4 billion years ago.

“With our results in mind, further seismic study of Mars will hopefully verify the core is indeed in distinct layers as we predict,” said Hirose.

“If that is the case, it would help us complete the story of how the rocky planets, including Earth, formed, and explain their composition. And you might be thinking that the Earth could one day lose its magnetic field as well, but don’t worry, that won’t happen for at least a billion years,” concluded Hirose.