Researchers highlight outcomes of Covid-19 transmission from mother to fetus

Researchers from Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology studied a case of vertical Covid-19 transmission from mother to her unborn child that resulted in major complications in the pregnancy, premature birth and death of the child. The consortium then used a Skoltech-developed proteomics method to verify the diagnosis.

The paper was published in the journal Viruses detailed the effects of SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus, on maternal and perinatal outcomes are poorly understood due to limited data and research in pregnant women with Covid-19.

There is some evidence suggesting vertical transmission from mother to fetus during pregnancy is possible, as, for instance, in China, immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies were found in babies born to mothers with positive SARS-CoV-2 tests.