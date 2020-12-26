Researchers identify over 109,000 impact craters on moon

An international team of researchers has identified over 109,000 previously unrecognised impact craters on the moon using machine learning methods.

The study, led by researchers from Jilin University, was published in the journal Nature Communications.

Impact craters are the most prominent lunar surface feature and occupy most of the moon’s surface.

With traditional automatic identification methods, it is generally difficult to find irregular and seriously degraded impact craters that may have formed in the early periods.

In order to effectively identify craters and estimate their age, researchers applied a transfer learning method and trained a deep neural network with the data of previously identified craters, reports Xinhua news agency.