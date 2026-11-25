Japan's space agency unveiled Wednesday a test model of a rover that will travel to the Moon's south pole in a search for water, which could potentially be used for rocket fuel.

Dubbed LUPEX -- Lunar Polar Exploration -- the mission aims to send a Japanese rover to the Moon in 2028 in collaboration with India, which successfully landed a spacecraft near the lunar south pole last year.

The Moon's polar regions contain areas known as permanent shadows, which never see sunlight, and scientists say it is highly likely that water exists there near the lunar surface.