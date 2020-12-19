Russia successfully launches rocket with 36 satellites

Russia has successfully launched its Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket, delivering 36 satellites from the UK-based OneWeb company into space.

The rocket blasted off from the Vostochny cosmodrome in the country's Far East at 3.26pm on Friday, Xinhua news agency quoted the Russian state space corporation Roscosmos as saying in a statement.

The upper stage, which houses the satellites, separated from the third stage of the rocket normally, it said.

"Today's launch will be marked as the first fully commercial one from the Vostochny cosmodrome," Roscosmos added.