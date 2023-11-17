Scientists discern internal structure of mysterious dwarf planet Eris

Eris, the researchers said on Wednesday, appears to have a rocky interior below a shell of ice. Pluto also has an icy exterior with rock below, but possesses a higher ice content and is thought to harbor an underground liquid ocean.

"We already knew that Eris is more rock-rich than Pluto, but what we didn't know was whether Eris had separated the rock from the ice," said University of California Santa Cruz planetary scientist Francis Nimmo, lead author of the study published in the journal Science Advances.

"That means that Eris got hot enough at some point in its history to melt, so that all the rock sank to the center. The ice is not motionless but is experiencing a slow churning motion, driven by leftover heat from the inside. Most likely there is no liquid ocean inside Eris," Nimmo added.

Eris has a diameter of about 1,445 miles (2,326 km), slightly smaller than Pluto's 1,473 miles (2,370 km). By comparison, the diameter of Earth's moon is about 2,160 miles (3,475 km). Because of its greater concentration of rock, which is denser than ice, Eris has about 25 per cent more mass than Pluto.