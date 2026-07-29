First image taken of Betelgeuse’s elusive companion star

Astronomers unveiled Tuesday the first image ever captured of an elusive companion star orbiting Betelgeuse, one of the brightest and most famous stars in the night sky.

Throughout history, people have gazed up in awe at Betelgeuse, a red supergiant known to many as the hunter’s shoulder in the Orion constellation.

Records suggest that thousands of years ago, ancient Egyptians and Indigenous Australians noticed that the star’s brightness changed in regular cycles.