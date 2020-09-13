Scientists confounded by new findings on universe's mysterious dark matter

Reuters
An undated NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image shows the massive galaxy cluster MACSJ 1206.
An undated NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image shows the massive galaxy cluster MACSJ 1206. NASA/ESA/G. Caminha (University of Groningen), M. Meneghetti (Observatory of Astrophysics and Space Science of Bologna), P. Natarajan (Yale University)/The CLASH team and M. Kornmesser/ESA/Hubble/Handout via Reuters

Dark matter, mysterious invisible stuff that makes up most of the mass of galaxies including our own Milky Way, is confounding scientists again, with new observations of distant galaxies conflicting with the current understanding of its nature.

Research published this week revealed an unexpected discrepancy between observations of dark matter concentrations in three massive clusters of galaxies encompassing trillions of stars and theoretical computer simulations of how dark matter should be distributed.

Advertisement
Dark matter is the invisible glue that holds stars together inside a galaxy. It also creates an invisible scaffold that enables galaxies to form clusters. But it has very peculiar properties. It does not emit, absorb or reflect light and does not interact with any known particles.

"Either there is a missing ingredient in the simulations or we have made a fundamental incorrect assumption about the nature of dark matter," Yale University astrophysicist Priyamvada Natarajan, a co-author of the study published in the journal Science, said on Friday.

Dark matter is the invisible glue that holds stars together inside a galaxy. It also creates an invisible scaffold that enables galaxies to form clusters. But it has very peculiar properties. It does not emit, absorb or reflect light and does not interact with any known particles.

The bulk of the matter in the universe, about 96 per cent, is thought to be dark matter, with ordinary matter - the visible stuff that makes up stars, planets and people - a mere 4 per cent.

Advertisement

Dark matter's presence is known only through its gravitational pull on visible matter in space. It differs from the similarly enigmatic and unseen dark energy, which is considered a property of space and is driving the universe's accelerated expansion. Dark energy is repulsive. Dark matter attracts through gravity.

The new study involved observations from the Hubble Space Telescope and the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope in Chile.

When the light from distant sources like faraway galaxies travels through matter such as another galaxy or a cluster of them, the light is deflected and bends - a phenomenon called "gravitational lensing," said astrophysicist and study lead author Massimo Meneghetti of the Observatory of Astrophysics and Space Science in Bologna and National Institute for Astrophysics in Italy.

Advertisement

The new observations showed that gravitational lensing effects produced by galaxies residing inside the huge galaxy clusters were far stronger than current dark matter theory envisioned, suggesting an unexpectedly large concentration of dark matter in these galaxies.

"This is quite surprising," Meneghetti said.

More News

Mexican airport site emerges as major graveyard of Ice Age mammoths

Mammoth bones are pictured at a site where archaeologists and workers of Mexico's National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) work at a site where more than 100 mammoth skeletons have been identified, along with a mix of other ice age mammals, at an area where a new international airport is currently being built, in Zumpango, near Mexico City, Mexico, 8 September 2020.

Unique anatomy helps the African wild dog sustain its life on the run

A pack of critically endangered African wild dogs (Lycaon pictus) lies on a riverbed after killing and eating a Bushbuck in the Mana Pools National Park, a World Heritage Site, in northern Zimbabwe, 7 November 2009.

Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment from horse antibodies

A worker from the Clodomiro Picado Institute looks at the blood he draws from a horse for a trial to produce a treatment for coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in San Jose, Costa Rica, 3 August 2020.

Coronavirus mutation rate faster in Bangladesh than global average: BCSIR

School girls wear masks as a protective measure after the first reported case of coronavirus in Dhaka, Bangladesh on 10 March 2020.