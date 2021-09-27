Scientists map antibody binding sites on virus spike

The researchers looked for -- and found -- antibodies that target sites on the spike that are so important for the viral life cycle that the virus probably could not function without them.
Those sites are likely to remain targets for vaccines or treatments even when the virus mutates.
"If you are making an antibody cocktail, you'd want at least one of those antibodies in there because they are probably going to maintain their efficacy against most variants," said co-author Kathryn Hastie of the La Jolla Institute for Immunology in California, in a news release.