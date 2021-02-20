Science

Study sheds light on factors linked with elevated risk of bone fractures

ANI
Washington
default-image

A new study has identified various factors that may indicate whether a person faces a higher likelihood of experiencing a bone fracture over the next two decades.

The study, published in the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research, included 30,446 middle-aged women and men who were followed from the early/mid 1990s to 2016. A total of 8,240 participants (27 per cent) had at least one fracture during a median follow-up of 20.7 years.

Advertisement

Older age, female sex, higher body mass index, a previous fracture, a family history of fracture after the age of 50 years, low leisure-time physical activity, heavy work, living alone, smoking, and no or high alcohol consumption were factors independently associated with a greater likelihood of experiencing a fracture.

"Our results emphasise the importance of these factors in public health initiatives for fracture prevention," the authors wrote.

Read more from Science

More News

NASA’s Perseverance rover beams back spectacular new images

NASA’s Perseverance rover beams back spectacular new images

NASA’s Perseverance rover ready to search for life on Mars

NASA’s Perseverance rover ready to search for life on Mars

UK to launch world’s first Covid-19 human challenge study

UK to launch world’s first Covid-19 human challenge study

Protection against severe COVID-19 inherited from Neanderthals

Protection against severe COVID-19 inherited from Neanderthals