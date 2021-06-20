Study shows grey matter loss post-Covid infection

An analysis of brain scans from people once infected with Covid-19 suggest a consistent pattern in loss of grey matter over time, say researchers.

The researchers affiliated with the University of Oxford posted findings ahead of peer review to medRxiv, drawing on data from the UK Biobank.

“Our findings thus consistently relate to loss of grey matter in limbic cortical areas directly linked to the primary olfactory and gustatory system,” or areas in the brain related to the perception of smell and taste, the authors wrote.