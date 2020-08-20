SUV-sized asteroid flies past Earth in closest known flyby

A car-sized asteroid flew past our home planet over the weekend, in the closest flyby of such space rocks on record and scientists hardly had any information about it until it departed.

The asteroid passed 2,950 kilometres above the southern Indian Ocean on Sunday at 12.08 am EDT (9.38 pm India time), NASA said on Tuesday.

The vast majority of Near Earth Asteroids, or NEAs pass by safely at much greater distances -- usually much farther away than the Moon.