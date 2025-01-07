Meta abruptly ends US fact-checks ahead of Trump term

Social media giant Meta on Tuesday slashed its content moderation policies, including ending its US fact-checking program, in a major shift that conforms with the priorities of incoming president Donald Trump.

"We're going to get rid of fact-checkers (that) have just been too politically biased and have destroyed more trust than they've created, especially in the US," Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a post.

Instead, Meta platforms, including Facebook and Instagram, "would use community notes similar to X (formerly Twitter), starting in the US," he added.