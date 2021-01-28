This immune cell in blood may up severe COVID risk

Researchers have found that patients with severe COVID-19 have significantly elevated levels of a certain type of immune cells in their blood, called myeloid-derived suppressor cells.

In the study, published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation, the team researched one type of immune cell, monocytic myeloid-derived suppressor cells, or M-MDSC, and their potential role in COVID-19.

“Our results help increase the understanding of what causes severe Covid-19 and is an important piece of the puzzle in understanding the connection between the early, innate immune system, which includes M-MDSC, and the later, adaptive immune system, which includes T cells,” said researcher Anna Smed Sorensen from Karolinska Institutet.

T cells are part of the immune system and play an important part in the body’s protection against viral infections such as COVID-19. M-MDSCs have been shown to increase in other inflammatory conditions, and their suppressive effect on T cell activity has been established.