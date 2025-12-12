Laughing about science more important than ever: Ig Nobel founder

With science increasingly coming under attack, using humour as a way to get people interested in scientific research is more important than ever, the founder of the satirical Ig Nobel prizes said.

But not to be too serious, AFP’s interview with the founder Marc Abrahams also included a callout for public donations of pubic lice—and the sudden, unexpected appearance of a taxidermy duck.

Since 1991, the Ig Nobel prizes have celebrated the sillier side of science, handing out awards—and 10-trillion-Zimbabwean-dollar notes—at often-raucous ceremonies in Boston every year for genuine research projects that inadvertently have an absurd side.